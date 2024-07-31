American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
American Assets Trust Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Assets Trust
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.