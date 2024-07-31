American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Assets Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

