American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.480-2.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 252,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,735. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.29.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

