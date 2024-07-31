American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $104.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

