American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $8.13 on Tuesday, reaching $223.06. 2,447,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,931. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $223.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

