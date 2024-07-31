American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.765 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

American Water Works has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.16. The stock had a trading volume of 247,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.17.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

