Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 79,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 864.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 101,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,245,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,065 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

