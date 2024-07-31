Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.560 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 18.9 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

