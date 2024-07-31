Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.36 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Amplify Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Price Performance

AMPY opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $293.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.