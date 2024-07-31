Analyzing Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) and Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Pluri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Tevogen Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pluri alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and Tevogen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -6,339.59% -248.48% -49.90% Tevogen Bio N/A -273.73% 229.30%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Pluri has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tevogen Bio has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pluri and Tevogen Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Tevogen Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tevogen Bio has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 546.15%. Given Tevogen Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tevogen Bio is more favorable than Pluri.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluri and Tevogen Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $290,000.00 109.84 -$28.32 million ($4.13) -1.43 Tevogen Bio N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Tevogen Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pluri.

Summary

Tevogen Bio beats Pluri on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

(Get Free Report)

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Tevogen Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients. It is also developing TVGN 601 for treating multiple sclerosis; TVGN 930 for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus associated lymphomas; TVGN 920 for treating cervical cancer; and TVGN 960 for the treatment of mouth and throat cancer. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.