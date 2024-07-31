Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. 2,642,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,136. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

