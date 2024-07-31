Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after buying an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,748,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

