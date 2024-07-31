Ancora Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Paysafe by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Paysafe by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paysafe by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paysafe by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,368,000 after buying an additional 1,628,183 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.01.

Paysafe Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PSFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 188,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Stories

