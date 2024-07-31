Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 766.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,640 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Frontdoor worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Frontdoor by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. 1,343,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,434. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

