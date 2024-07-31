Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $8.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $799.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,578. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $446.89 and a 52 week high of $966.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $870.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

