Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,153 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. 3,337,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,365. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

