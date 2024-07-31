Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 165,578 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,578 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Advantage Solutions worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,320,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ADV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 840,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.48. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

