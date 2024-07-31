Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 17,001 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.