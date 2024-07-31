Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 746 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 7.3 %

AMAT traded up $14.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,117,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.23. The company has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

