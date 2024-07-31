ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,968 shares in the company, valued at $10,297,925.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $199,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $317,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,968 shares in the company, valued at $10,297,925.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,374 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

