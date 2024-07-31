Anyswap Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00004260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $52.40 million and $2.37 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.0008108 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

