Apollo Global Management (APO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of APO opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.29.
In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
