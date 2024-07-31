Appulse (CVE:APL) Shares Down 2.9%

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Appulse Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 14.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.

About Appulse

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

