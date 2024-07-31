Aptiv (APTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Aptiv has set its FY24 guidance at $5.80-6.30 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aptiv stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

