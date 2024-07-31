Arbitrum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $147.46 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $147.46 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,339,278,542 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,339,278,542 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.70223832 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 971 active market(s) with $173,771,811.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

