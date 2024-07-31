Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. 58,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,196. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

