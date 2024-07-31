ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

ArcBest has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. ArcBest has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

View Our Latest Report on ArcBest

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.