Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0708 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $70.70 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00040017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

