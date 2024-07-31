Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Insider Sells A$1,470,211.15 in Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Croker sold 27,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$53.54 ($35.00), for a total transaction of A$1,470,211.15 ($960,922.32).

Trevor Croker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Trevor Croker sold 27,458 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65), for a total transaction of A$27,458.00 ($17,946.41).

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.

Aristocrat Leisure Increases Dividend

About Aristocrat Leisure

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous Interim dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Aristocrat Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

