Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$49.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

ATZ opened at C$45.30 on Friday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,054 shares of company stock worth $7,790,507. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

