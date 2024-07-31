Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $148.00 at Truist Financial

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $131.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,066. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

