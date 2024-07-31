Art de Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $95,365.71 (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $793,709.01 and $95,365.71 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Art de Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance launched on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00074731 USD and is down -11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $100,964.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

