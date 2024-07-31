Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ARTW stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
See Also
