Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 899,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,381. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

