Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. 546,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

