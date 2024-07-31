Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascot Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.11 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.66.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

