Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascot Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ascot Resources Price Performance
Shares of AOT opened at C$0.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.11 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.66.
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.