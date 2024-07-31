Atb Cap Markets Comments on Baytex Energy Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a report released on Friday, July 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of C$984.19 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.35.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.87 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.71.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,100.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$51,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.61 per share, with a total value of C$46,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,350 shares of company stock worth $193,603. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Articles

