ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Update

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Up 2.2 %

ATIP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -12.37 EPS for the current year.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

