Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,835 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 217.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.34. 1,141,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,405. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.23.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

