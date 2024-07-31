AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.920-11.120 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.
As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.
