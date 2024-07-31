Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. 207,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,991. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $79.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

