B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 4,266 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,015. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.