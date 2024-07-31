B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 6,350 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 564,729 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 17,545,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,491,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,617. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

