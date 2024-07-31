B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,565 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,041,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,870. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2207 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.