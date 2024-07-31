B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after purchasing an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,385,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.67. 344,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,035. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

