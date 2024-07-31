B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after buying an additional 134,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $21,573,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,722 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.01. 1,653,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,894. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

