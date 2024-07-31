B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $2.37 Million in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 172,641 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,291.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.40. 25,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $181.59 and a 52-week high of $250.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.60.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.