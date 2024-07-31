B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 44,826 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.4 %

WBA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 20,975,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,754,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

