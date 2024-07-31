B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 966 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

CMI traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.65. The stock had a trading volume of 802,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.67. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

