B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $176,753,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $364.89. 686,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $361.40 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

