B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUGT traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. 2,558,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

